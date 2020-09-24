Uttar Pradesh witnesses light to moderate rain, more expected today

Light to moderate rains occurred at many places over eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rains occurred at many places over eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Heavy to extremely heavy rains occurred at isolated places over eastern UP during the period, it said.

Some localities in eastern UP also witnessed dust storms yesterday.

Karwi in Chitrakoot recorded 17 cm rainfall, Salempur in Deoria 7cm, Karchana in Allahabad 6 cm, and Birdghat in GRK, Hata in Kushinagar, Pherenda in Maharajganj, Bareilly and Deoband in Saharanpur registered 5 cm rainfall each.

The IMD department said that rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places over eastern UP and at a few places over the western part of the state today, i.e. Thursday.

The IMD has issued a red warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for September 24.

Meanwhile, Mumbai received one of the highest showers of this monsoon season in the last 24 hours. Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused waterlogging at many places in the metropolis, disrupting rail and road traffic.