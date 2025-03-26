INDIA
With controversy over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb and Rajput king Rana Sanga's invitation to Babur raging, violence erupted outside the residence of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra Wednesday.
Unidentified individuals resorted to stone pelting, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside his residence.
The mob gathered outside Suman's house after he allegedly called the 16th-century Rajput king, a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.
Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and was revered for his bravery and sacrifices.
Suman came under scathing attack for his statement, with many people demanding an apology and action against him.
BJP MP slams Ramji Lal Suman
Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagadambika Pal has strongly condemned a statement made by SP MP Ramji Lal Suman, saying it hurt the sentiments of millions of people.
Pal emphasised that public representatives should not make disparaging remarks about respected individuals, and criticised Suman's party for not taking action against him.
He said, "The sentiments of crores of people were hurt by his statement. No public representative has the right to make a statement about a person who is very respected and his party did not even issue a show cause notice against him and did not take any action against him. These people speak against Sanatan Dharma every day, say disrespectful things against great men."
SP: Karni Sena behind attack
Samajwadi Party MLA Ranjeet Suman alleged that the protestors belonged to Karni Sena.
Notably, the Rajasthan unit of the Karni Sena has also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who will blacken Suman's face and hit him with shoes.
SP MLA Ranjeet Suman, said, "Since 2 days, people were threatening through social media to come to the residence and attack us. Today, they came here, and a lot of people were attacked, and they suffered injuries. The people belong to Karni Sena. Police were present here and they were injured too."
Dimple Yadav: Govt orchestrated Vandalism
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav also alleged that the vandalism was orchestrated by the government.
Dimple Yadav said, "If we see the situation in Uttar Pradesh, where bombs are exploding on the roads, where women are not safe. It is the responsibility of the government. If such incidents are happening, then it is very unfortunate. What message do you want to give to the young generation? The government should take strict action against this. Somewhere this is an act done by the government."
Ramji Lal Suman clarifies stand
However, Ramji Lal Suman clarified has clarified that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings.
Talking to journalists he said, "I had said in the Parliament that Babar was invited to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. My intention was not to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. I may or may not believe in any religion, but there is no right to play with the sentiments of the followers of any other religion."
He added, "My statement was neither against any caste, nor against any class, nor against any religion. I salute all those who have sacrificed their lives for the soil of this country. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings."
Suman further said, "Babur came to India on the invitation of Rana Sanga. This is a historical fact. I did not intend to hurt anyone's feelings. Every time, it is said that India's Muslims have Babur in their DNA. The Muslims of India consider Muhammad Saheb (Prophet Muhammad) as their ideal and follow the Sufi tradition. I do not intend to hurt anyone's feelings."
'Ganga-Jamuni culture is being destroyed'
He further said that Muslims are under fear in Uttar Pradesh.
Lal Suman said, "Our Ganga-Jamuni culture is being destroyed. Yogi Adityanath should learn that every religion spreads the message of love, not confrontation. Here, who is the one digging old graves? During stampede in Mahakumbh Muslims came forward and helped the victims."
Akhilesh Yadav defends SP MP
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has come out in defense of his party's MP, Ramji Lal Suman and asserted that everyone, including BJP leaders, is revisiting history. He pointed out that BJP leaders want to debate about Aurangzeb, so Suman merely turned to a different page in history.
Yadav emphasised that history was written 100-200 years ago, and it's not their place to alter it. He requested the BJP to refrain from revisiting history, warning that doing so would lead to scrutiny of other historical events.
Akhilesh Yadav said, "Ramji Lal Suman said what he said because everyone is turning the pages of history. The leaders of BJP want to debate about Aurangzeb. So, Ramji Lal Suman also turned a page in history where something like that was written. We did not write the history 100-200 years ago."
Akhilesh Yadav: BJP should not turn page of history
He said further, "I request the BJP not to turn the pages of history because if that happens, then people will also remember that when the 'Tilak' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was going to happen, no one did it. His Tilak was not done with the hand but with the toe of the left foot. Will the BJP criticise this today? Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tilak was done with the left toe, will the BJP apologise for it?"
(With inputs from ANI)
