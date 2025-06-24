DNA is set to organise an event to honour women who are making strides in their fields on Friday (June 27, 2025). The aim of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 is to honour and celebrate women who have reached the top across professions.

DNA is set to organise an event to honour women who are making strides in their fields on Friday (June 27, 2025). The aim of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 is to honour and celebrate women who have reached the top across professions. Aditi Singh, the MLA from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, will participate as the Guest of Honuor at the event. Aditi Singh has won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections twice, in 2017 and 2022. After winning her first election in 2017, she became one of the youngest MLAs of Uttar Pradesh.

Belongs to political family

Aditi was born in a political family of Uttar Pradesh. Her ancestral home is in Lalupur village of Rae Bareli. Her father, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, has been represented the Rae Bareli Sadar seat five times. Aditi is well educated: She completed her schooling from reputed boarding schools in Mussoorie and New Delhi, and later went to the United States for higher education. She has earned a Master's degree in Management Studies from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in the US. Due to her father's illness, she returned to India and eventually entered politics.

Aditi Singh's political journey

In her first election in 2017, Aditi Singh won the Assembly elections on a Congress ticket by a margin of over 90,000 votes. In August 2019, she supported the decision to repeal Article 370 and called it a historic decision. On November 24, 2021, she officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Aditi Singh won the Rae Bareli Sadar seat again as a BJP candidate in the 2022 UP Assembly elections. She defeated Ram Pratap Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) by securing 93,780 votes.

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations. We've identified the crème de la crème of women achievers and are excited to celebrate their success in a grand event. Join us as we recognise and applaud the women who are making a significant impact in their respective domains.