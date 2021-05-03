Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021: BJP, SP in close contest, check full list of winners here

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections is currently underway amidst tight security. Lakhs of candidates are trying their luck for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats. The voting took place in four phases on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29. “As many as 3,19,317 candidates have been elected unopposed in the panchayat elections. This includes seven members of zila panchayat, 2,005 members of kshetra panchayat and over 3.17 lakh members who have been elected unopposed in this panchayat election. As many as 178 candidates for the post of pradhan of gram panchayats were also elected unopposed,” the State Election Commission said in a statement.

BJP and Samajwadi Party are in close contest as results for UP Gram Panchayat Election Results started coming in. In Zilla Panchayat, BJP is leading in 220 seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) 186, BSP 56, Congress 45, and others are ahead in 144. A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, the State Election Commission has said.

UP Panchayat Elections 2021: Complete List of Winners Here

Kanpur: Kinnar Kajal Kiran elected village head from Bidhanu block

Kanpur Dehat: Madhu wins Pradhan post in Bikru village

Nandpur (Kanpur): Pramod Kumar Gupta wins Gram Panchayat post in Nandpur

Varanasi: Anil Kumar wins village head post from Karemuwa Gram Sabha of Pindra block.

Hamirpur: Urmila Singh Pariar gets Bharuasusumerpur panchayat

Kurawali: Pinki Devi gets the post of Gram Sabha in Nagla Usar

Raebareli: Sita Devi registers victory by over 700 votes in Pachkhara

Ambedkar Nagar: Suresh Kumar Chouhan wins Indalpur Gram Panchayat in Jalalpur

Raebareli: Pachkhara Guddi Devi wins the post of Block District Council

Hardoi: Brahmkumari Singh becomes village head from Bavan ki Doli gram sabha

Nigohan: Ashish Tiwari wins

Chandauli: Omprakash wins the post of Pradhan in Gram Sabha Ishul of Chakia block

Nandpur: Pramod Kumar Gupta wins the gram panchayat post

Ferozepur: Sita Devi wins by 592 votes

Unchahar: Sumitra Vijayi wins the Katwa Gram Sabha

Siddharthnagar: Dilip Tripathi wins by 194 votes

Ballia: Ashok Pandey managed to defeat Vishwanath Pandey to become village head from Govindpur gram panchayat of Bairia development block.

Pilibhit: Gulzarilal wins village Tikri Mafi in Barkheda.

Ayodhya: Manoj Kumar becomes village head from Para Hathigo Gram Panchayat of Tarun Block.

Udaipur: Ramjit BDC elected from 33 number ward.

Prayagraj: Pushparaj Singh wins from Badhaiya village (Shankargarh development block).

Gorakhpur: Omprakash Singh has been elected as village head of Ishul village (Chakia block) in Chandauli district.

Derapur (Kanpur Dehat): Pramod Kumar Gupta defeated Sunil Kumar by 48 votes in Nandpur Gram Panchayat of Derapur.