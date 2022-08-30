UP cop rapes mother of a 17-year-old rape survivor in Kannauj, arrested

File photo

In a horrific incident, a police outpost in charge has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman who approached him for justice in her daughter`s rape case in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, ANI reported.

Police said on Tuesday that a case has been registered against the outpost in-charge Anoop Maurya for allegedly raping the woman who approached the Haji Sharif Police Chowki requesting action in her daughter`s rape case.

The accused cop was arrested and will be sent to court on Tuesday, as an FIR was registered on the basis of the woman`s complaint, at Kannauj` Haji Sharif Police Chowki. This shocking incident came to light when a case was registered by the woman.

Women alleged that Haji Sharif Chowki in charge, Maurya, raped her by inviting her to his residence on the pretext of signing a case. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

