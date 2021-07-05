Uttar Pradesh unlock: Cinema halls, gyms to reopen with 50% capacity - Check other guidelines here

With less than 147 covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a phase-wise easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the state. However, the weekend lockdown will continue.

Places like cinema halls and gymnasiums will open in Noida and Ghaziabad from Monday (July 5). According to state officials, these places will be open to a limited capacity of people with mandated social distancing protocols. Single cinema halls and multiplexes, both inside and outside malls, will also be allowed to hold shows.

The state govt also allowed the opening of these places because of the constant loss the entertainment and fitness industry was facing. Notably, some cinema hall owners have been seeking waiver of electricity bills and other taxes during the period of their closure. This also comes after the same was allowed to run in Delhi and Gurugram.

Here are the new lockdown Guidelines:

• All gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums can operate between 7 am and 9 pm.

• They are allowed to function at fifty per cent of their capacity five days a week with strict compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

• The gyms in containment zones will remain shut.

• No arrangement for food and drink in the cinema halls.

• The entire cinema hall will be sanitized after every show.

• Visitors can get packaged food.

• Ticket buyers will have to maintain six feet distance from each other.

• Tickets will be booked online.

• Tickets will be available through the window, where online booking is not available.