Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, the bodies of the victims have been taken for an autopsy.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

Today, two sister were discovered hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. Both girl were reported underage. The bodies were discovered this afternoon, and large number of police force was present there. Girls, aged around 15 and 17 years, were found hanging from a tree under Nighashan police station of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, the bodies of the victims have been taken for an autopsy. According to one officer, "We are working to confirm the cause of death and sequence of events." More information is awaited.

