Uttar Pradesh: Truck mows down Kanwar devotees in Hathras, five dead

Seven devotees of the Kanwar Yatra were mowed down by a vehicle outside the Sadabad Police Station in Hathras around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, resulting in at least five fatalities and one severe injury.

Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police in Agra Zone, spoke to media this morning and provided facts regarding the alleged event, "5 persons died, 1 has been seriously injured after seven Kanwar devotees were mowed down by a truck around 2.15 am today, at Sadabad Police Station in Hathras. One other person has been moderately injured. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars."

There is an investigation taking place, and those responsible will not be spared, the police informed the public.

As a result of Sawan's Kanwar Yatra, educational institutions in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, would be closed, including all schools and other institutions.

Both days, July 25 and 26, schools will be closed because pilgrims are expected to be on the streets in order to visit a temple and prevent traffic bottlenecks, authorities have said.

As a result of the Kanwar Yatra, even schools in Haridwar and Meerut have been shut down. Schools in Haridwar and Meerut will stay closed on July 26, 2022 and July 27, 2022, respectively. In order to avoid a traffic gridlock, all of the schools in the area have been closed.

Kanwar Yatra is an annual yatra held in Hardiwar, Gaumukh, and other locations, although it has not been held in the previous two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)