Uttar Pradesh tops in crimes against women, children: NCRB Data

In 2017, there were 28,653 murder cases with a decrease of 5.9%.

The latest data revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau, which tracks crime across the country, has released the 2017 figures. According to the NCRB data, there has been a decrease in murder cases in the country in 2017 as compared to 2016 while kidnapping incidents have increased in the country in 2017.

In 2016, there were 30,450 cases of murder across the country, while in 2017, there were 28,653 murder cases with a decrease of 5.9%. While 88,008 kidnapping cases were registered across the country in 2016, this figure increased by 9% to 95,893 in 2017.

In cases related to crimes against women, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 56,011 cases followed by Maharashtra with 31,979 cases and West Bengal 30,002.

According to the NCRB report, there has been a 28% increase in crimes against children in 2017. In 2016, 1,06,958 cases were filed for crimes against children, they have increased to 1,29,032 cases in 2017. Uttar Pradesh tops the list when it comes to crimes against children where 19% more cases have been reported in comparison to 2016. Uttar Pradesh is followed up by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh in cases of crimes against children.

The maximum cases of kidnapping have been reported from Uttar Pradesh. In 2016, 15,898 kidnapping cases were registered in the state which spiked up to 19,921 cases in 2017 ie this year the state recorded 4023 more cases of kidnapping compared to last year. The cases of Kidnapping in Uttar Pradesh computes to 20.8% of the total kidnapping cases registered across the country.

Uttar Pradesh also tops the list when it comes to cases of cybercrime. 4971 cases of cybercrime were reported in UP in 2017 which is almost double as compared to the year 2016. The state of Uttar Pradesh is closely followed by Maharashtra with a total of 4062 cases recorded in 2017. Sikkim is the only state where no incidents of cybercrime have been reported.

In terms of economic offences, Rajasthan recorded the highest number of cases. 1,48,972 economic offences cases were registered in 2017 in Rajasthan.

In cases related to the spreading of fake news in Social Media, Madhya Pradesh is number one with 138 cases. While UP is second with 32 cases. Kerala is on third with 18 cases. Only 4 cases of fake news were registered in J&K.

According to the NCRB data, more than 1 lakh cases of mobile worth Rs 117 crore were recorded.

A total of 30,62,579 cases under IPC were registered in the country in 2017 against 29,75,711 cases in 2016. That is, 86,868 more cases were registered in 2017 as compared to 2016. On the other hand, according to the NCRB report, the rate of conviction of murder, rape, kidnapping, rioting, etc. is less than 45%. In India, only 43.1% of the accused have been convicted in murder cases in 2017. While in the case of rape, the punishment rate is 32.2%.