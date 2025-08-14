Uttar Pradesh to soon get NEW airport near NCR, THIS aircraft will be first to fly from here, it is...

The land designated for the runway has been officially registered under Civil Aviation, indicating that development work is set to begin soon. Check here to know more about this airport

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to enhance regional connectivity by initiating the construction of a new airport in Meerut district, situated within the National Capital Region (NCR). This initiative aligns with the state's broader infrastructure development efforts, which include the ongoing construction of an international airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. The new airport in Meerut is designed to improve air travel accessibility and foster economic expansion within the region.

Which flight will be the first to fly from Meerut airport?

The Meerut Development Authority (MDA) initially announced the airport project, and the Uttar Pradesh government has confirmed that the necessary land has been secured for the runway. The runway is planned to accommodate 72-seater aircraft. The land designated for the runway has been officially registered under Civil Aviation, indicating that development work is set to begin soon. This step signifies a significant advancement in the project's timeline, paving the way for enhanced air travel infrastructure in the area.

How much land will the airport cover?

The Meerut Development Authority has reported that approximately 46 acres of land have been registered under civil aviation, with all associated dues settled. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has requested an additional 96 acres to facilitate the development of essential airport infrastructure, including facilities beyond the runway and the construction of the airport building.

What are the challenges faced by the airport in its construction?

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has specified that, in addition to the runway, an additional 96 acres of land are required for comprehensive airport facilities. The Meerut administration currently possesses 75 acres and is in discussions with local farmers to acquire the remaining 21 acres. This matter is currently pending in court. Furthermore, the AAI has emphasized the need for the prompt removal of existing obstacles, such as electric wires and poles, to ensure smooth progress.

The AAI has notified the Meerut administration that approval has been granted for the initial phase of the project. However, the subsequent phases will necessitate substantial land acquisition, with 300 acres required for the second phase and 200 acres for the third phase. Significant progress has been made, including the completion of work that had been pending for two decades and the registration of the runway land under Civil Aviation. The full registration process was delayed due to incomplete payments from the government, despite the land having been acquired from farmers.

How much land will be aquired from the farmers?

The Meerut administration has indicated that the second phase of the airport expansion will require approximately 206 hectares of land. Out of this, 129 hectares are currently registered under the names of farmers. Negotiations are ongoing, and consent letters are being collected from the farmers. The remaining land parcels are under the jurisdiction of the Meerut Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, and Cooperative Dairy. Acquiring these lands from the respective departments is crucial for establishing the framework for the airport's expansion, ensuring a comprehensive and integrated development plan.