Uttar Pradesh to get 2nd Rapid Rail Corridor to connect Delhi, Noida and Jewar; check routes, timeline and other details

This news comes ahead of the approval for the second corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) extending from Ghaziabad to Jewar Airport. The proposal intends to provide balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.

In Ghaziabad, a new development has arisen regarding the Noida Sector-62 to Sahibabad metro route, shaping a vital moment in the region's urban planning and development.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) office saw a high-level meeting on Monday, led by GDA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, involving officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The emphasis was on the need and viability of the proposed metro corridor given the new RRTS corridor’s development, which is expected to pass through Vijay Nagar and Akbarpur Behrampur.

The discussion has put the spotlight on the practicality and need of the Noida-Sahibabad metro route. Ahead of the changing transportation landscape and the establishment of the RRTS corridor, the authorities are conducting a practical evaluation to decide if the metro route remains a viable project.

The planned route will extend from the Ghaziabad rapid rail station situated on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor.

The construction of rapid rail to connect Noida International Airport with Delhi-NCR is expected to be over Rs 15000 crore. The complete cost will be shared among the Centre, the UP government, the Greater Noida Authority, and the YEIDA. The 72-km-long rapid rail link is likely to be built in two phases - (a) Ghaziabad RRTS to Ecotech VI and (b) Ecotech VI to Noida International Airport. Of these, Phase I is expected to be operational first and the entire corridor is likely to be operational from 2041.

According to a report in Times of India, the Noida Airport-Delhi NCR rapid rail line will have 12 stations. These are – Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West (Sector 4), Greater Noida (Sector 2), Knowledge Park 5, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech VI, Dankaur, YEIDA North (Sec 18), YEIDA Central (Sector 21,35) and Noida International Airport.