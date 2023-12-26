Uttar Pradesh to get India's first 'AI city', details inside

Headlines

COVID-19 JN.1: Cases of new variant rises to 69 in India, highest from Karnataka

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

SocialKing.in: Dominating the 2023 Social Media Marketing Landscape

Logicmojo Data Science Course To Become Data Scientist in 2024

PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 2 crore subscribers; highest among global leaders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

SocialKing.in: Dominating the 2023 Social Media Marketing Landscape

Logicmojo Data Science Course To Become Data Scientist in 2024

8 reasons why you shouldn't eat momos everyday

6 Ayurvedic herbs for detoxification

10 best acting performances of 2023 ranked

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh to get India's first 'AI city', details inside

A 40-acre land situated close to the Amausi airport in the city is going to be the core centre of the project.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lucknow will be developed as India's first Artificial Intelligence city. The government of Uttar Pradesh has approved the development of Lucknow, the state capital, as an AI city, establishing the "city of nawabs" as the nation's newest IT hub.

By 2030, it is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy. To put that into perspective, it is about three times the production of the world's top three economies combined or nearly five times India's current output. It is anticipated to raise India's GDP by about $500 billion by 2025.

Centers of Excellence in fields such as AI and MedTech (with deep AI integration) are located in Lucknow. More than fifteen AI/ML start-ups are supported by the AI COE (located in IIIT Lucknow), nurturing a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship.

The real estate developer plans to create a tower with Grade A office space for corporates, start-ups, and incubators, as well as office infrastructure built on plug-and-play technology.

The IT and Electronics Department has selected possible land parcels in strategic Lucknow sites for the establishment of AI City as part of the project. In this regard, a 40-acre land parcel owned by the Department of IT and Electronics has been designated as a possible AI City development site. The land is in a prime location in the Nadarganj Industrial Area, about 3 km from the Lucknow International Airport.

According to the EoI document, the developer will receive financial support in the form of alluring financial incentives, such as a one-time capital expenditure support of 25% up to Rs 20 crore for IT Park and Rs 100 crore for IT City, and 100% stamp duty exemption in accordance with the IT and ITeS Policy, 2022.

IT and ITeS have been highlighted as key industries to drive the economy in this direction as part of the UP government's ambition to become a $1 trillion economy in the next five years. With regard to the IT ecosystem, Uttar Pradesh is the sixth-largest state in India. It is also the location of a significant number of start-ups.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I didn't believe in vacations or weekends until...': Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Meet man who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Dunki box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film fights Salaar avalanche, grosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

Meet actor who has given 7 blockbusters in a row, earned Rs 2100 crore, not SRK, Rajinikanth, Salman, Prabhas, Akshay

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE