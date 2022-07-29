Uttar Pradesh: Teenagers arrested for making bombs in Prayagraj, setting them off at schools

Image for representation

Prayagraj police have identified at least six minor students as suspects in bomb-throwing incidents that occurred around the city. Low-intensity explosives have recently been tossed at a well-known school in the city.

Bomb-making was learned via internet tutorials and social media, authorities said.. They not only threw rudimentary explosives at the gates of three renowned convent schools, but they also posted footage of the incident on social media to establish their superiority.

These students' WhatsApp groups and gangs have names like Tandav, Jaguar, Tiger, Immortal, and Rangbaz, the authorities said.

"The bombs were hurled to establish supremacy, or to win the ongoing turf war among the school students," a police official said.

Ten of the 11 students nabbed by the city's police three days ago were under the age of 18 at the time of the offence. They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act.

It was discovered they also had 10 cell phones as well as two homemade explosives. One minor was sent to jail, while the others were placed in juvenile detention facilities.

Inspector General of Police (Prayagraj range), Rakesh Singh, said, "After forming groups on popular social media apps, these students from three different convent schools of the city were in a race for proving their supremacy in their areas. Hurling bombs at the gate of a rival school was their way of doing so."

To construct rudimentary bombs, they would purchase firecrackers, remove the explosive ingredient, and combine it with other materials such as glass, bricks, and so forth.

"Most of those who have been arrested, are academically poor and scored 45 to 55 per cent in their examinations," the IGP added.

He further said, "We have been counselling them and have also appealed to their parents and guardians to take better care of their children."

Interrogated by the Crime Branch, these students were identified as being between the ages of 14 and 17. There are at least ten such groups, with over 2,000 students as members.

"These students would take money from their parents on the pretext of educational tour and extra-curricular activities to fund bomb-making and lavish lifestyle," the IGP added.

In May of this year, a bombing occurred inside the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

On July 4, 15, 16, 22, and 25, there were reports of similar events outside of additional schools.

(With inputs from IANS)