Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test: Technical glitch hits application process

Thousands of candidates were left in the lurch after a technical glitch in the official website of Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (UPTET).

According to reports, a glitch in the website http://www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in affected the process of filing application forms.

The candidates have demanded Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA) to fix the server problem soon. “This technical snag is creating a lot of difficulties for us," said a candidate.

The process of online application for Uttar Pradesh Teacher's Eligibility Test (UPTET 2018) started from September 18 onward.

The application form would be accepted till October 4, while the last date of submitting the application fee is October 5.