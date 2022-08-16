Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Taj Express vacated and searched for two hours after false bomb scare

The accused, identified as Mukesh, a resident of Shahganj locality, has been arrested by the Agra Cantt GRP.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Image for representation

Passengers were asked to get off the Delhi-bound Taj Express at Mathura and the train was searched for two hours after a false bomb scare on Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.
The train was coming from Jhansi Junction Railway Station and was heading to Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi.

Rajeev Kumar Sub Inspector at Agra Cantt GRP Police Station said, on Monday, a man made a hoax call to a passenger regarding a bomb in Taj Express' D2 coach. He further said it will explode when the train will reach Delhi.

"The passenger informed police about the call after which the train was stopped at Mathura junction Railway station," he added.

Sushil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), GRP, Mathura Junction Police Station said, "The train reached Mathura Junction Railway Station at about 7:29 pm on Monday and after all the passengers were asked to vacate, it was checked properly."

"Bomb Disposable Squad (BDS), Dog Squad, GRP, Railway Police Force (RPF), local police and officials present at the station checked every coach of train which took around two hours. The train was allowed to move ahead to its destination afterwards," he said.

The accused, identified as Mukesh (45), resident of Shahganj locality, has been arrested by Agra Cantt GRP, Kumar said, adding that the accused does not seem to be in the right state of mind.

