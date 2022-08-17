Uttar Pradesh Students Union to felicitate Indian Stars of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Recently, Shubham Rathi, the State President of Uttar Pradesh Students Union, has officially announced that the union will felicitate Indian sports persons and medalists that made India proud at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. As per the top-level management of the Uttar Pradesh Students Union (UPSU), the felicitation ceremony will be held at either of two locations- Meerut or Muzzafaranagar, both located in western region of Uttar Pradesh.

India, in recent years, has witnessed a massive spike in the number of sports persons shining and bringing glory to the nation and the same can be testified by the total tally of medals India added at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The final tally stands at 61 medals (Gold 22, Silver 16, and Bronze 23) with Indian athletes shining across all the sports and events. PV Sindhu - Badminton Women’s Singles (Gold), Lakshya Sen - Badminton Men’s Singles (Gold), Nikhat Zareen - Boxing Women’s Light Flyweight(Gold), Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 53kg (Gold), Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57kg (Gold), Naveen - Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 74kg (Gold), and Sharath Kamal - Table Tennis men’s singles (Gold) were some of the names that made India swell with pride by winning Gold medals. On the other hand, names like Vikas Thakur - Weightlifting Men’s 96kg (Silver), Shushila Devi Likmabam - Judo Women’s 48kg (Silver), Bindyarani Devi - Weightlifting Women’s 55kg (Silver), Tulika Maan - Judo Women’s +78kg (Silver), and Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting Men’s 55kg (Silver) bagged Silver and made the country proud.

It is never a cakewalk for athletes and sportspersons to win a medal at an international event representing the country. It is the years of hard work, rigorous routine and a lot of practise and training that goes into making a name for oneself. They are no less than an inspiration for the upcoming generation and it is very important to give them their well-deserved recognition. Catering to the same, Shubham Rathi, the Founder and CEO of Share Dekho and Ghar Dekhoo, who also happens to be the State President of Uttar Pradesh Students Union (UPSU) and the State President of All India Jat Mahasabha, announced the felicitation ceremony to recognise and honour the Indian medalists who brought glory to India. The felicitation ceremony will be organised at a grand level in the first week of September this year and Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is likely to be present at the event who will be awarding these medalists with a token of appreciation.

Talking more about the need for appreciating the hard work of Indian athletes, Shubham Rathi, the State President of Uttar Pradesh Students Union (UPSU) stated,” The 2022 Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham was a huge success for India with about 200 Indian athletes competing for medals across 16 different sports. It is indeed great to witness India winning 61 medals at the various events like Wrestling, Boxing, Table Tennis, Squash, and etcetera. I personally believe India has successfully broken the myth that the country is all about Cricket and it is a positive sign to see our athletes soaring to new horizons of success. It is also essential to recognise and appreciate their efforts so that they are motivated and keep working hard with utmost dedication and sincerity. This is the reason we have decided to honour them so that not only them but the upcoming generation also gets inclined towards playing a variety of sports.”

About Uttar Pradesh Students Union (UPSU)

Uttar Pradesh Students Union (UPSU) is a student union based in the Northern State of Uttar Pradesh that was established in the year . The union, under the able leadership of Shubham Rathi (State President of UPSU) works towards welfare of the students across the most populous state of India. UPSU voices the issues and problems related to students and helps in resolving them by taking the matters to the concerned authorities. The Uttar Pradesh Students Union also aims to provide free education, technical knowledge, computer knowledge, and skill-based training to meritorious students who come from marginalised sections of the society. They are also striving to establish top-notch government universities as per the students' needs alongside raising voices against rampant corruption in the Indian educational system.

With an aim to bring a change in the education spectrum, the Uttar Pradesh Students Union (UPSU) has taken numerous initiatives and is constantly working towards uplifting and revolutionising it.

