INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: State government approves 6 new north-south corridors to connect over 24 districts; here's all you need to know

Uttar Pradesh has approved six new North–South road corridors to improve connectivity across more than 24 districts. Backed by CM Yogi Adityanath, the project aims to boost economic growth, reduce travel time, and integrate major expressways, with completion targeted within two years.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 07:06 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: State government approves 6 new north-south corridors to connect over 24 districts; here's all you need to know
Uttar Pradesh government has approved a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving north–south connectivity across the state. Responding to long-standing demands, the state will develop six new North–South corridors that will link over two dozen districts and significantly reduce travel time between northern and southern regions.

Once completed, these corridors are expected to spur economic development, improve logistics movement, and generate employment opportunities. The action plan for stretches to be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) has already received clearance, and cabinet approval for project estimates is expected shortly.

CM Yogi Adityanath Approves Landmark Plan

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given formal consent to the proposal, marking a shift from the state’s traditional east–west road development model. Over the past two years, the Chief Minister has consistently advocated for north–south expressway connectivity and had earlier raised the matter with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The proposal also received support from the state’s finance leadership at the central level.

Shravasti–Prayagraj and Kushinagar–Varanasi Corridors

The Shravasti–Prayagraj corridor, spanning 262 km, will pass through Ayodhya, Sultanpur and Pratapgarh. While certain stretches are already four-lane, key segments will be developed as six-lane greenfield highways, enhancing access to major expressways like Purvanchal and Vindhya.

Another crucial route will connect Kushinagar to Varanasi via Deoria and Ghazipur. Parts of this 220 km corridor are already four-lane, while the remaining sections will be upgraded by PWD at an estimated cost of ₹342 crore.

Nepal Border to Prayagraj and Lakhimpur–Banda Routes

A 295 km corridor from the Nepal border at Pipri to Prayagraj will strengthen cross-border and regional connectivity. Execution responsibilities have been divided between PWD and central agencies such as NHAI and MoRTH.

Meanwhile, the extensive 502 km Lakhimpur–Banda corridor will link Sitapur, Lucknow, and Bundelkhand. Several segments are already four-lane, with additional upgrades planned through a shared execution model.

Bareilly–Lalitpur and Pilibhit–Harpalpur Corridors

The longest corridor, stretching 547 km from Bareilly to Lalitpur via Agra and Jhansi, will integrate major expressways, including Ganga and Yamuna routes. Most sections are already developed, with selective upgrades underway.

The sixth corridor from Pilibhit to Harpalpur will connect forest, industrial, and Bundelkhand regions, integrating multiple expressways to create a continuous north–south transport spine.

Completion Target

PWD Chief Secretary Ajay Chauhan confirmed that construction will begin once cabinet approvals are secured. All six corridors are targeted for completion within the next two years, positioning Uttar Pradesh for faster mobility and balanced regional development.

