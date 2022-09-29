Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Speeding truck hits e-rickshaw, leaves 3 dead, 7 injured in Amethi

The incident happened on Wednesday night when they were returning to Sultanpur after performing a musical programme at Pratapgarh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Three people were killed and seven others were injured when the e-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a truck on Ayodhya-Prayagraj national highway, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday night when they were returning to Sultanpur after performing a musical programme at Pratapgarh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lallan Singh said.

A government spokesman in Lucknow said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths in the accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the DSP said, adding efforts are on to nab him. Two of the deceased belonged to Sultanpur and the other was Ambedkarnagar, police said.

