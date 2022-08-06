Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Snakebite victim's brother arrives at village for funeral, gets killed by another snake

The police stated Govind Mishara and Pandey had travelled from Ludhiana to attend Arvind Mishra's last rites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

According to authorities, a guy who had come to attend the final rites of his brother, who died of snakebite, was killed after being bitten by a snake in his sleep.

Circle Officer Radha Raman Singh confirmed to PTI that Govind Mishara (22) attended the death rituals of his 38-year-old brother Arvind Mishra in Bhawanipur hamlet. On Tuesday, the brother perished from a snakebite.

“Govind Mishara was killed after being bitten by a snake in his sleep. One of the relatives of the family, Chandrashekar Pandey (22), who was in the same house, was also bitten by a snake,” Singh said.

"Pandey was rushed to a hospital, where his condition remains critical,” the official added.

The police stated Govind Mishara and Pandey had travelled from Ludhiana to attend Arvind Mishra's last rites.

On Thursday, medical and administrative officials paid a visit to the village. Kailash Nath Shukla, a local MLA, visited with the family and offered them of assistance.

Shukla urged local authorities to take preventative steps in the future to avoid such disasters.

(With inputs from PTI)

