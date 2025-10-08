Uttar Pradesh: Six injured after blast in parked scooters in Kanpur, forensics team at spot
INDIA
The forensic team is present at the spot and is investigating what could be the cause of the blast.
Kanpur news: Six people were injured after a blast occurred in two parked scooters in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday evening. The incident took place in the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station around 7:15 pm, said Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar.
"A total of 6 people are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger... Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this... We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later," he said. More details are awaited.
#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar says, "In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred. This incident took place around 7:15 PM... A total of 6 people are… pic.twitter.com/ES52kcWBxK— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025