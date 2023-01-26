Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Six houses collapse in Agra, 4-year-old girl dies

A four-year-old girl has lost her life as six houses collapsed in UP's Agra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Six buildings in Agra have collapsed | Photo: ANI

Six houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra this morning due to excavation work in a nearby rest house. A four-year-old girl lost her life in the incident, said police. This horrific incident happened at around 7 pm, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Agra) Vikas Kumar. 

"An excavation work was going on in a Dharamshala (rest house) in Tila Maithan locality near Agra City Railway Station. Under its impact, six houses and one temple collapsed," the police officer said.

"Three people were trapped under the debris. They were identified as Vivek Kumar and his two daughters - Videhi, 5, and Rusali, 4," the police officer told Press Trust of India. They were taken to a hospital where Rusali died, he added.

Read: Madhya Pradesh to 'discourage liquor consumption' with new regulations, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Manoj Verma, another resident whose house collapsed in the incident, told Press Trust of India, "With the grace of god the incident happened in the morning when very few people were in their houses. Had it happened at night, many people would have been trapped." The police officer said they are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

