Uttar Pradesh shuts all educational institutes till THIS date amid Covid-19 surge

In wake of rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all educational institutions, including schools and colleges to remain closed till January 30.

As mentioned in an official order, educational institutions should continue online classes as physical attendance will be barred in schools across the state.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh recorded 16,740 new Covid cases on Saturday. With this, the state’s total number active cases touched 96,642. According to government data, only 1.5 per cent of the total Covid infection persons are admitted in hospitals. 94,002 remain in home isolation. The state’s current positivity rate stands at 7.06 per cent as over 15,757 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of Covid-19 infected patients were reported from Lucknow (2,660), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,011). Ghaziabad and Meerut reported 912 and 771 cases respectively.

Lucknow also recorded the highest number of active cases at 17,536, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (7,578), Ghaziabad (5,808) and Meerut (5,053).

Based on statements by officials, the state has already administered 22.28 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccination on Friday. “Of this, 3.36 lakh doses were given to children between 15 and 18 years of age,” they said.

Uttar Pradesh has vaccinated over 97 per cent adult population with at least one dose and 63.92 per cent adult population with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. More than 7.11 lakh booster doses have been administered in the state so far.