Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till November 8- Here’s why

Uttar Pradesh has been disturbed in terms of law and order for the past couple of days in view of the controversy surrounding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. To further maintain law and order in the state, the government has issued an important decision in Lucknow.

As per an official notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been issued in Lucknow, UP’s capital city, till November 8. Section 144 has been imposed in the state, likely to avoid any conflicts due to the ongoing farmers' protests.

The official notice of the UP government states, “Section 144 of CrPC implemented in the state capital Lucknow with immediate effect. Section 144 will remain in force in the capital till November 8 to maintain law and order and ensure adherence to COVID-19 rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams, and farmers` protests.”

Lucknow Police imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till November 8 to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests pic.twitter.com/fBd1jImHhE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

Before this, the state government had decided to impose Section 144 in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh following the increase in tension due to the reports of violence emerging from the area. Several political leaders trying to make their way to Lakhimpur Kheri were also stopped by the police.

Several political leaders who were trying to enter the disturbed area, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Deepender Hooda, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were detained by the UP police while trying to visit the district.

Several incidents of violence were reported from the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh a couple of days ago, after which around nine people were reported dead. Protesting farmers stated that someone had been mowing people down with cars, and an unidentified person opened fire on them.

Also read 'Unfortunate': UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over Lakhimpur incident

According to the guidelines of Section 144, gatherings of four or more people in the area have been strictly prohibited by the government to prevent further disturbances in the state. Section 144 also places a restriction on transporting any sort of weapon in the area.