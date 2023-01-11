Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till February 10, know why (file photo)

Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the capital city of Lucknow till February 10. The decision has been taken considering the upcoming festivals and national events including Republic Day, Basant Panchami and other important events.

The order has been issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordiya. Under the order, no protest would be held outside the state assembly. Moreover, no one would be allowed to enter the assembly campus with a tractor trolley, horse cart, cylinders, or ignitable and dangerous weapons.

Uttar Pradesh Section 144 of CrPc imposed in Lucknow till 10th February, in view of Republic Day, Basant Panchami and other important events pic.twitter.com/yCdRZzHYwE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2023

Also, shooting with drones won`t be allowed within one kilometre of the government office and the assembly. In addition to this, the use of loudspeakers wouldn`t be allowed by any means from 11 am to 6 pm, the order stated.

Earlier, Noida police imposed section 144 of the CrPC till January 31 in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the upcoming national events and festivals.

