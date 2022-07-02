Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 extended in Noida till August 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases, upcoming festivals

The police said social gatherings are not allowed without permission, adding that it is compulsory to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 extended in Noida till August 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases, upcoming festivals
Noida Police - File Photo

Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Friday extended imposition of Section 144 in the district, owing to upcoming festivals and examinations along with increasing COVID-19 cases.

As per the orders issued by the Police Commissionerate, the prohibitory orders will be in place from July 1 to August 31 and strict action will be taken against violators.

“In view of increasing Covid-19 cases and upcoming festivals and examinations in Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, under prohibitory orders, CrPC Section-144 is modified and extended from 01.07.2022 to 31.08.2022,” Noida Police wrote on Twitter. 

The police said social gatherings are not allowed in the district without permission, adding that it is compulsory to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.