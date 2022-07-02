Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 extended in Noida till August 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases, upcoming festivals

Noida Police - File Photo

Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Friday extended imposition of Section 144 in the district, owing to upcoming festivals and examinations along with increasing COVID-19 cases.

As per the orders issued by the Police Commissionerate, the prohibitory orders will be in place from July 1 to August 31 and strict action will be taken against violators.

“In view of increasing Covid-19 cases and upcoming festivals and examinations in Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, under prohibitory orders, CrPC Section-144 is modified and extended from 01.07.2022 to 31.08.2022,” Noida Police wrote on Twitter.

कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुद्धनगर में कोविड-19 व आगामी त्योहारों एवं परीक्षाओं के दृष्टिगत लागू निषेधाज्ञा अंतर्गत सीआरपीसी धारा-144 को संशोधित करते हुए दिनांक 01.07.2022 से 31.08.2022 तक बढ़ाया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/undtxaeWql — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 1, 2022

The police said social gatherings are not allowed in the district without permission, adding that it is compulsory to wear masks and maintain social distancing.