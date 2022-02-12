Uttar Pradesh school reopening news: Students from Nursery to Class 8 to resume physical classes from Monday

Noting the improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ease the restrictions and reopen the schools for classes nursery to 8 in adherence with Covid-19 protocols from Monday.

The state government also allowed gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, offices to function as earlier keeping in place all the Covid-19 guidelines, as per an official order.

"Schools will reopen for classes Nursery to 8 from February 14 with the strict following of COVID protocols till further orders. Gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, hotels, and cinema halls will operate as earlier while water parks will remain shut," the order read.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government order, a COVID-19 help desk will be placed at all the places to ensure the wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitisation, and other protocols need to be followed.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges had already been resumed from February 7 in the state. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 18,016 Covid-19 active cases at present, as per Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, India, on Saturday, saw a single-day rise of 50,407 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,25,86,544, while the active cases declined to 6,10,443, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,07,981 with 804 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily Covid-19 cases are being recorded at less than one lakh for the last six consecutive days. The active cases comprise 1.43 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.37 percent.