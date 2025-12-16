Uttar Pradesh's THIS district aims to invest Rs 500 crore, targets oil, flour and rice mill industries, to generate employment for...

The investment proposals include a mix of large and small-scale industries, such as flour mills, rice mills, saw mills, filling stations, oil mills, warehousing, and food processing units.

The Ballia district administration has kicked off preparations for the Ground Breaking Ceremony 5.0, aiming to attract investments worth Rs 500 crore. The district has already received proposals worth Rs 265 crore, a significant step towards achieving the target. This comes after the success of GBC-4, where 41 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, worth approximately Rs 650 crore rupees.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the district is seeing a surge in investment proposals under the Global Business Conclave-5. The proposals received so far are from various industries, including small and medium-scale units. The total investment proposals received till now stand at Rs 2650 crore, far exceeding the target of 500 crore rupees.

Diverse range of industries

The investment proposals include a mix of large and small-scale industries, such as flour mills, rice mills, saw mills, filling stations, oil mills, warehousing, and food processing units. These projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for around one thousand people in the district, as per a report by Amar Ujala.

The verification process for the received proposals is currently underway. Once this is complete, more information about the projects will be shared. The MoU signings with the investors are expected to take place early December, marking a significant milestone in the district's industrial development.

Boost to Local Economy

The influx of investments is expected to give a boost to the local economy, creating new opportunities for the people of Ballia. The district administration is optimistic about achieving its investment target and is working closely with the industry department to ensure the success of the Ground Breaking Ceremony 5.0.