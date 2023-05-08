Uttar Pradesh accident: 10 dead, 15 injured after vehicles collide in Moradabad highway

Representational Image

A speeding pickup vehicle collided with a truck on Dalpatpur road under Bhagatpur police station. In this accident, 10 people including three women and a child were killed when the truck was struck by a speeding vehicle on the Dalpatpur-Kashipur highway in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, injuring over a dozen others.

The truck smashed into a pickup van while it was moving at a high rate of speed. The accident occurred on the Dalpatpur road, close to the village of Khairkhata, in the confines of the Bhagatpur police station.

When the accident happened, a family was riding in the van and were going to a wedding ceremony. According to eyewitnesses, the truck rolled over on top of the van due to the collision's significant impact.

The accident injured around fifteen persons, and they were transported to local hospitals for medical attention. Both of the vehicles' passengers are among the injured, reported India Today.

Local authorities, including the SSP and other officials, flocked to the scene as soon as they learned of the accident to supervise the rescue efforts. Many of the van's passengers had to be carefully extricated after being trapped underneath the debris.

An immediate post-mortem of the deceased will be performed, and police and municipal authorities are on the scene.

Further details are awaited.