Uttar Pradesh: Ruthless serial killer in Barabanki murders and rapes older women, UP police sounds alert

Barabanki serial killer wreaks havoc in Uttar Pradesh district (Representational image)

The Barabanki area in Uttar Pradesh has been left trembling with fear after a serial killer has been on the prowl in the district, sparking panic among citizens. The Uttar Pradesh police have further said that the serial killer seems to be targeting older women in the area.

A serial killer has been targeting older women in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district and has claimed three lives so far, allegedly raping his victims before killing them. The UP Police have also released a sketch of the serial killer, urging the public to give information if they see him around.

Six police teams are engaged in the search for the killer. He has been accused of targeting older women and killing them, officials with Barabanki police said.

At the same time, police posted a picture of the accused on Social media, and appealed to people to provide information on him. The killer has committed three murders so far, they said. Due to the escalation in the matter, the SP will be taking over the Barabanki serial killer case.

The first incident was reported in the Ayodhya district on 5 December 2022. The 60-year-old victim from Khusheti village of Mawai area left home for some work. When she did not return till evening, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the police station following which a search was launched.

The body of the woman was found one day later on December 6, and no cloth was on her body when she was discovered. The body of the serial killer’s second victim, a 62-year-old woman, was found in a similar fashion, with no clothes and several injuries.

Similarly, on December 30, the body of a 55-year-old woman was found in Thatharha village, 3 km away from Ramsnehighat Kotwali. The pattern of murder was similar, officials said. The post-mortem reports also revealed that the woman had been raped before the murder.

Since the Barabanki serial killer is pouncing on soft targets like older women, the police have issued an alert in the area and have asked everyone to remain cautious, circulating his sketch in the locality.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Delhi Kanjhawala death: Victim’s friend Nidhi was arrested in drug case, claim by Delhi Police proven false