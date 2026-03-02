FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 160 crore Ganga Expressway nears completion, set to open soon, check details

The highway will have a speed limit of 100-120 km/h, and safety measures such as CCTV cameras and signboards are being installed.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 07:55 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 160 crore Ganga Expressway nears completion, set to open soon, check details
The Ganga Expressway, a 594-kilometer highway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, is nearing completion and is expected to give a boost to the district's development. The expressway will pass through 92 kilometers of the district, covering 85 villages across four tehsils. The highway is being built at a cost of Rs 160 crore and is expected to be operational by April.

The expressway is almost complete, with only some minor works remaining. The district administration is ensuring that the remaining work is completed soon. The highway will have a speed limit of 100-120 km/h, and safety measures such as CCTV cameras and signboards are being installed. The expressway will also have facilities such as rest stops and service areas.

What are the safety features?

The expressway will have CCTV cameras installed every kilometer, providing real-time monitoring and ensuring the safety of travelers. The cameras will be connected to a control room at the toll plaza, allowing authorities to respond quickly in case of an emergency. Additionally, signboards with emergency contact numbers will be installed along the highway.

A team visited the expressway and observed that the road is mostly smooth, with some areas still under construction. The team also spotted a group of young men playing cricket on the expressway, highlighting the need for increased security measures. The expressway is expected to bring economic benefits to the region, with increased connectivity and access to markets.

Impact on local villages

The expressway is expected to have a significant impact on the local villages it passes through. The villages are eagerly awaiting the completion of the project, which is expected to bring new opportunities for economic growth and development. The expressway will also improve access to healthcare and education facilities in the area.

The expressway will have three interchange points in the district, providing easy access to travelers. The highway will also have a toll plaza, and authorities are working to ensure that the toll collection system is efficient and hassle-free. The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj, making it a convenient option for commuters.

Progress of work

The work on the expressway is progressing well, with the main contractor working to complete the remaining tasks. The authorities are monitoring the progress closely, ensuring that the project is completed on time. The expressway is expected to be a major milestone in the district's development, providing a boost to the local economy and improving connectivity

