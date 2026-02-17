Uttar Pradesh: Rs 1.40 crore allocated to construct five new bridges on Kanpur-Lucknow highway, check details

NHAI has completed the necessary procedures for the construction of the bridges and has invited tenders for the project. According to NHAI Project Director Nakul Verma, the construction work is expected to begin within the next one to two months.

The Kanpur-Lucknow National Highway is set to witness a major transformation with the construction of five new bridges at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore. The bridges will be built at various locations, including Nawabganj, Dahitiraha, Chamaroli, and Tribhuvan Kheda, to improve traffic flow and safety on the highway.

Construction process underway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed the necessary procedures for the construction of the bridges and has invited tenders for the project. According to NHAI Project Director Nakul Verma, the construction work is expected to begin within the next one to two months. The bridges will include a flyover at Nawabganj, a flyover at Dahitiraha, and foot-over bridges at Chamaroli and Tribhuvan Kheda.

The new bridges will provide relief to the local residents, who have been facing difficulties in crossing the highway due to heavy traffic. The bridges will also improve connectivity between the villages and towns along the highway, benefiting around six lakh people. The construction of the bridges is expected to reduce traffic congestion and accidents on the highway.

Details of the bridges

The flyover at Dahitiraha will be approximately half a kilometer long and will cost around Rs 45 crore. The flyover at Nawabganj will be 800 meters long and will cost around ₹60 crore. The foot-over bridges at Chamaroli and Tribhuvan Kheda will cost around Rs 15 crore. The service road at Asha Khera will cost around Rs 20 crore.

The new bridges will also improve traffic flow on the highway, which carries around 28,000 to 32,000 vehicles per day. The bridges will ensure that traffic flows smoothly and reduce the risk of accidents. The underpass at Dahitiraha will allow vehicles to pass under the highway, reducing congestion and improving traffic flow.

Service road to benefit villagers

The service road at Asha Khera will benefit around 50,000 villagers, who will be able to travel safely without having to cross the highway. The service road will be 300 meters long and will be built on both sides of the highway. The villagers will be able to access the service road through an underpass, ensuring safe and convenient travel.