Uttar Pradesh: Rs 108 crore project set to revamp Meerut's infrastructure with four-lane road, bridges, check details
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INDIA
Currently, the road's width varies between 7 to 10 meters, which will be expanded to 14 meters, incorporating a central divider to ensure safer and more organized traffic movement.
The Kila Road, one of the primary entry routes in the city, is set to undergo a significant transformation. The Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a proposal to upgrade the road to a four-lane highway, enhancing its capacity and accessibility. The project involves widening the road to 14 meters, including a divider, to facilitate smoother traffic flow.
According to a Jagran report, the scope of the project spans from Jail Chungi Chowk to Bhavanpur, covering a stretch of approximately 7.30 kilometers. Currently, the road's width varies between 7 to 10 meters, which will be expanded to 14 meters, incorporating a central divider to ensure safer and more organized traffic movement.
The PWD's construction division has submitted the proposal, which includes the realignment of two bridges - one near BNG International School and the other near Game City Arena, over the Kali River.
The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 108 crores, encompassing land acquisition, utility shifting, relocation of power poles, and civil works. The project aims to improve the overall infrastructure and connectivity of the area.
In a related development, the Dourala-Masuri road is also set to be widened. The PWD had submitted a proposal for the widening and strengthening of this road, which has been approved. The project involves widening the road by 1.50 meters on both sides,5 kilometers, and the project has been allocated Rs 17.46 crores. The tender process is underway, and work is expected to commence soon.