Uttar Pradesh reports first Zika virus case, local authorities on high alert

As the number of COVID-19 cases is slowing down in Uttar Pradesh, another potential threat now looms over the state, as the first case of Zika virus has been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, informed Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kanpur on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Nepal Singh said, "Yesterday, one person infected with Zika virus, was found in Kanpur. He is Indian Air Force personnel. We have formed teams as soon as we received the information. With the help of 10 teams, we started taking precautionary action in his residential area and the workplace."

The CMO further added that after the IAF personnel’s result came out to be positive, house to house survey, line listing, fogging, cleaning were undertaken with the help of the municipality as a precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Dr Nepal Singh also said, “22 samples of his close contacts, who were symptomatic, were sent to King George`s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing." Local and state authorities including health officers and municipality officers have been put on high alert as the first case of the deadly virus has been reported in the state.

The Zika virus is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. The symptoms of the virus include mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache, among others.

The symptoms of the Zika virus can last for two to seven days in most cases, and the virus can also be sexually transmitted. The virus can prove to be fatal if not treated well, but researches show that it does not have a very high death rate.

The Zika virus was first reported in Kerala and Maharashtra, before being detected in Uttar Pradesh. Till now, apart from the case in Kanpur, no other cases have been reported in the surrounding areas.

(With ANI inputs)