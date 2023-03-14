Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Ram Mandir to be connected with four-lane 'Parikrama' Road

Ayodhya: Officials believe that there will be a large rise in the number of people who do Parikrama in the future due to the rapid progress of the Ram Mandir's construction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Photo: Twitter

Since the construction of Ram temple is progressing rapidly, the number of devotees who will perform Parikrama in future will increase by a considerable number, officials speculate.

A top official said on Monday that the four-lane Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg will be constructed to link the new Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya.

During the celebration of Diwali each year, tens of thousands of worshippers make their way down the one-lane road that circles the temple town to complete a "parikrama."

Officials anticipate a large rise in the number of people who do Parikrama as a result of the rapid progress of Ram temple building.

"The state government has sanctioned ₹ 1,166 crore for the four-lane project of Parikrama Marg. We have started the process of payment of compensation with the registry of houses and shops affected by the widening of the 25 km-long Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg," Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.

More than a thousand homes and businesses, as well as around 23 temples, large and small, are being displaced by the work, he added.

"All these will be registered and compensation will be given. Utility duct will be made after widening. Underground electric cable will be installed in this project and a sewer line will be constructed. Water supply will be laid and beautification will be done by planting trees," the DM said.

(With PTI inputs)

