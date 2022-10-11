Uttar Pradesh rains: Lucknow schools, educational institutions closed today

Lucknow rains (File)

The Lucknow administration has declared that all schools and colleges will remain shut on Tuesday in view of the incessant rains in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

This comes as several parts of the state are lashing with heavy rains.

Lucknow's District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar announced that all schools -- government and private -- and institutions of higher education would remain shut on Tuesday.

On Sunday, amid heavy rains, cities like Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad announced a holiday for children for Monday.

Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions, reports PTI.