Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh rains: Lucknow schools, educational institutions closed today

The Lucknow administration has declared that all schools and colleges will remain shut on Tuesday in view of the incessant rains in the Uttar Pradesh capital. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh rains: Lucknow schools, educational institutions closed today
Lucknow rains (File)

The Lucknow administration has declared that all schools and colleges will remain shut on Tuesday in view of the incessant rains in the Uttar Pradesh capital. 

This comes as several parts of the state are lashing with heavy rains.

Lucknow's District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar announced that all schools -- government and private -- and institutions of higher education would remain shut on Tuesday. 

On Sunday, amid heavy rains, cities like Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad announced a holiday for children for Monday. 

Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions, reports PTI. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani give major fashion goals at Mumbai airport
From Kaviya Maran, Aditi Hundia to Malti Chahar - Meet top most 'Beautiful' cricket fans who stole the show
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
LG unveils new colour-changing refrigerator with Bluetooth speaker: Check images, features and more
In pics: Nitin Gadkari unveils India's first double-decker AC electric bus in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 released: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.