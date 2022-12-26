Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Police officer locks, brutally thrashes woman in Kanpur, video surfaces on social media

Video shows police officer brutally beating woman in Kanpur.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

Screengrab from the video

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a police officer in Kanpur, India brutally beating a woman. The video, which was shared on the Samajwadi Party's Twitter account, has gone viral and has sparked outrage among the public. The footage, which is over two minutes long, shows the woman begging for help and shouting in pain as the police officer, who is believed to be a sub-inspector in the Kakwan area of Kanpur, mercilessly thrashes and manhandles her.

As the video continues, it becomes clear that the cop is aware that his actions are being recorded and he tries to defend himself, saying "you people are not doing the right thing with police, whatever you doing is wrong." Despite this, he continues to assault the woman until the end of the video.

The Samajwadi Party has condemned the incident and called for an investigation into the actions of the police officer. In a tweet, the party stated: " In Kakvan police station area, the sub-inspector is doing indecency with a girl, trying to kill her. Everyday incidents of police brutality of Yogi Government are coming in front, Chief Minister is silent. The matter should be investigated, action should be taken against the accused policeman.”

