Uttar Pradesh bans religious procession during Muharram; clerics object to word 'festival' in circular

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh police banned all the religious processions during Muharram

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2021, 01:51 PM IST

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh police banned all the religious processions during Muharram. However, the clerics have raised questions over the use of the word 'festival' in the circular. They have expressed dismay over the repeated use of the word 'festival' to refer to Muharram in the notice and have demanded the UP government to immediately withdraw the guidelines, terming it 'charge sheet against the Shia community'. 

In the letter, sent to Superintendents of Police (SPs), Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel has directed that Muharram must be observed in accordance with COVID-appropriate behaviour. 

The DGP, while terming the current situation 'extremely sensitive', asked the SPs to study areas where incidents have taken during Muharram and take special measures there to keep things normal. 

The All India Shia Personal Law Board has convened a meeting today evening to discuss the issue. "The guidelines are unacceptable as it shows the peace-loving Shias in poor light," Maulana Kalbe Noorie said, quoted IANS.

Goel in the order said that no procession (tazia) should be allowed to be taken out during the 10 days, from August 10-19, when Muharram will be observed and clerics must be involved to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour will be followed. 

Maulana Kalbe Jawad, the General Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, said the communication with Goel would only be possible when the document will be withdrawn.

"The language is condemnable. We have asked Muharram committees to boycott meetings convened by the police and administration," he added, quoted IANS.

The person, who haS drafted the document, is apparently conspiring to disrupt peace, said Maulana Saif Abbas, President of the Shia Markazi Chand Committee.

"The DGP should know that Muharram is certainly not a 'festival' but a period of mourning. The guidelines show the insensitivity of the state government towards the Muslim community," Maulana Yasoob Abbas told IANS.

