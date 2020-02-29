Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi distributes assistive aids, equipment to senior citizens, differently-abled in Prayagraj

Following the events, the Prime Minister will head to Chitrakoot to attend one-year celebrations of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

Primer Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday went to a camp in Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagraj to distribute assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and differently-abled.

Modi interacted with the differently-abled and senior citizens at the camp, following which 56,000 Assistive Aids and Devices of different types to over 26,000 beneficiaries under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana and Divyangjans under the scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons for aids and appliances (ADIP).

The initiative aims to provide assistance to Divyangjan and the senior citizens through these aids and devices. The aids and devices cost over 19 crores.

Speaking at the event, Modi said, " Proper participation of every differently-abled youth, the differently-abled child is necessary for the creation of a new India. Be it industry, service sector or sports field, the skills of the differently-abled are constantly being encouraged."

"During the time of earlier governments, such distribution camps were hardly organized, and such mega camps were very rare. In the last 5 years, our government has set up about 9 thousand camps in different parts of the country," he added.

Following the event, the Prime Minister will head to Chitrakoot to attend one-year celebrations of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, launched last year from Gorakhpur.

