FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi welcomes India-US interim trade deal, thanks Donald Trump for personal commitment, says ‘Reflects growing trust’

Pakistan vs Netherlands: When and where to watch first match of T20 World Cup 2026? Check timings, weather forecast and more

India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says former US official

India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi condemns Islamabad attack, slams claims of external involvement, calls them ‘baseless, pointless’

Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers to hold a 6-hour nationwide strike today, here's why

India-US trade deal: Trump signs executive order withdrawing 25% tariffs for buying Russian oil

Uttar Pradesh: Noida to get circular skywalk, to ease traffic congestion, Rs 26.34 crore allocated, check details,

Gold, silver prices today, February 7, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections for SIR of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's coach reveals WhatsApp tip behind record-breaking 175 in U19 World Cup Final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi welcomes India-US interim trade deal, thanks Donald Trump for personal commitment, says ‘Reflects growing trust’

PM Modi welcomes India-US interim trade deal, thanks Donald Trump

ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections for SIR of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh

ECI extends deadline for filing claims and objections for SIR of electoral rolls

US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets illicit oil exports

US-Iran nuclear talks: Donald Trump imposes new oil sanctions on Iran, targets i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

HomeIndia

INDIA

Uttar Pradesh: Noida to get circular skywalk, to ease traffic congestion, Rs 26.34 crore allocated, check details,

The groundbreaking ceremony for the skywalk was held on Wednesday, with MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma and MLA Pankaj Singh in attendance. The skywalk is being touted as a solution to the traffic congestion and pedestrian safety issues in the area.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 07:27 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Noida to get circular skywalk, to ease traffic congestion, Rs 26.34 crore allocated, check details,
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Noida is set to get its second circular skywalk, following the success of a similar structure in Gurgaon. The new skywalk, to be located in Sector-62, is expected to provide a safe and convenient passage for thousands of pedestrians who traverse the area daily. The project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 26.34 crore, is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the skywalk was held on Wednesday, with MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma and MLA Pankaj Singh in attendance. The skywalk is being touted as a solution to the traffic congestion and pedestrian safety issues in the area. The location, which is a major entry point into Noida, has been a hotspot for accidents and traffic jams.

Benefits to pedestrians

The skywalk will have four major entry and exit points, catering to pedestrians from Sector-62, Sector-63, and NH-9. The structure will be approximately 530 meters long, with a circular portion spanning 350 meters and a straight section of around 180 meters. This will provide a safe and convenient passage for pedestrians, reducing the risk of accidents and traffic congestion.

Traffic congestion issues

The construction of the skywalk comes as a relief to residents who have been facing traffic congestion issues in the area. The ongoing road widening project has led to increased traffic jams, and the skywalk is expected to alleviate some of this pressure. However, some residents have raised concerns about the placement of the FOB pillars, which are reportedly causing traffic bottlenecks.

SP Singh, Incharge of Noida Traffic Cell, stated that efforts are being made to address the concerns and find a solution to the traffic issues. The skywalk is expected to be a major step in improving pedestrian safety and reducing traffic congestion in the area.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi welcomes India-US interim trade deal, thanks Donald Trump for personal commitment, says ‘Reflects growing trust’
PM Modi welcomes India-US interim trade deal, thanks Donald Trump
Pakistan vs Netherlands: When and where to watch first match of T20 World Cup 2026? Check timings, weather forecast and more
Pakistan vs Netherlands: When and where to watch first match of T20 WC 2026?
India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says former US official
India-US Trade Deal: No agreement on zero tariff barriers, says ex-US official
India-Pakistan tensions: New Delhi condemns Islamabad attack, slams claims of external involvement, calls them ‘baseless, pointless’
New Delhi condemns Islamabad attack, slams claims of external involvement
Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers to hold a 6-hour nationwide strike today, here's why
Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers to hold a 6-hour nationwide strike today, here's wh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement