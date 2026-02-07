Uttar Pradesh: Noida to get circular skywalk, to ease traffic congestion, Rs 26.34 crore allocated, check details,

PM Modi welcomes India-US interim trade deal, thanks Donald Trump for personal commitment, says ‘Reflects growing trust’
INDIA
Noida is set to get its second circular skywalk, following the success of a similar structure in Gurgaon. The new skywalk, to be located in Sector-62, is expected to provide a safe and convenient passage for thousands of pedestrians who traverse the area daily. The project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 26.34 crore, is expected to be completed within 18 months.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the skywalk was held on Wednesday, with MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma and MLA Pankaj Singh in attendance. The skywalk is being touted as a solution to the traffic congestion and pedestrian safety issues in the area. The location, which is a major entry point into Noida, has been a hotspot for accidents and traffic jams.
The skywalk will have four major entry and exit points, catering to pedestrians from Sector-62, Sector-63, and NH-9. The structure will be approximately 530 meters long, with a circular portion spanning 350 meters and a straight section of around 180 meters. This will provide a safe and convenient passage for pedestrians, reducing the risk of accidents and traffic congestion.
The construction of the skywalk comes as a relief to residents who have been facing traffic congestion issues in the area. The ongoing road widening project has led to increased traffic jams, and the skywalk is expected to alleviate some of this pressure. However, some residents have raised concerns about the placement of the FOB pillars, which are reportedly causing traffic bottlenecks.
SP Singh, Incharge of Noida Traffic Cell, stated that efforts are being made to address the concerns and find a solution to the traffic issues. The skywalk is expected to be a major step in improving pedestrian safety and reducing traffic congestion in the area.