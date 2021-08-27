UP: Noida raises alert amid surge in fatal 'viral fever' cases in some western districts

Uttar Pradesh: The city administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) has issued an alert regarding the risk of catching "viral fever". The government has ordered health department to specifically observe and report cases of fever.

The alert comes as cases of casualties due to “viral fever” reportedly rising in areas in western UP. People have also been asked to remain cautious against the spread of malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

People have been requested to consult a qualified physician or doctor if they run a temperature instead of trying self-diagnosis and treatment.

Districts like Mainpuri, Firozabad and Mathura in western UP have reported a rise in fatal cases of "viral fever" with a dozen people losing their lives in recent days.

Dr Sunil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Noida, said, “In view of the season of vector-borne diseases and deaths in Mathura district due to the fever, an alert has been raised in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.”

As per the CMO, the administration has directed all ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) and ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers to go on the ground and regularly report fever cases to government hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres and so that the state can get people with temperature tested for treatment.

Individuals showing symptoms for malaria will be tested at government facilities and treated if positive.

As per the official statement, testing and treatment facility will be free at all government hospitals.

The health department will also be visiting areas that report cases of fever to review the situation and ensure timely testing and treatments.

The CMO also raised an alarm the risk of not maintaining water-related hygiene at this time. He said, “Since it's the season for vector-borne diseases, ensure that no water gets collected in houses and nearby areas,” adding that people should clean tanks of air coolers once a week and ensure it is completely dried before using.