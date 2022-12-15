Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Noida police arrest rape suspect after gunfight near Sector 83

The culprit is Pramod Das, who was originally absconding but was nabbed at Noida Sector 83 metro station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Noida police arrest rape suspect after gunfight near Sector 83
Photo: ANI

Noida: A man was arrested by police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly raping a youngster who lived next door to him the day before.

Authorities tracked down the fugitive Pramod Das to the Noida Sector 83 metro station, where he was apprehended by several squads of Noida police.

“The information was received on Wednesday regarding the accused Pramod Das who had allegedly raped his minor neighbour. He was initially absconding but we had deployed teams to arrest him,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Central Noida Saad Miya Khan.

This morning his movement was seen at Metro station 83, hence the Darauna Police encountered him and sent him to a hospital for treatment,” he added.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

