Uttar Pradesh: Noida airport busway nears completion, 22-lane road expected by year-end

The construction of the 27-kilometer-long busway is underway, with 17 kilometers already completed. The busway will have three-lane roads on either side, catering to the increasing traffic expected with the airport's launch.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 07:05 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Noida airport busway nears completion, 22-lane road expected by year-end
The construction of a busway along the 130-meter-wide road leading to the Noida International Airport is expected to be completed by the end of this year. This development will transform the road into a 22-lane highway, providing seamless connectivity to the airport.

According to a report by Jagran.com, the authority is building the busway in phases, with tenders already issued for the stretch from Makouda to Jaitpur Chowk and from Jaitpur to the Authority Office Chowk.

Work gains momentum

The construction of the 27-kilometer-long busway is underway, with 17 kilometers already completed. The busway will have three-lane roads on either side, catering to the increasing traffic expected with the airport's launch. The authority aims to complete the project swiftly to manage the anticipated surge in vehicles, as per a report by Jagran.com.

The CEO of the authority, NG Ravi Kumar, emphasized the importance of timely completion, stating that the project is crucial for balancing traffic pressure on the 130-meter-wide road.

Addressing future traffic concerns

With the Noida International Airport set to become operational, concerns about increased traffic and strain on existing infrastructure are growing. The busway is a strategic move to address these concerns, providing a dedicated route for buses and reducing congestion on the main road.

The authority is working diligently to ensure the project's completion aligns with the airport's launch timeline. The estimated cost for the current phase is approximately 10.5 crore rupees, covering a stretch of 3-3 kilometers on either side of the busway.

