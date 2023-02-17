Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: No music, DJ, fireworks after 10 pm from Feb 16 to Mar 4 in Muzaffarnagar, know why

To encourage students in preparing for board examinations, Muzzafarnagar's government has outlawed music bands, DJ music at weddings, and letting off fireworks after 10 p.m.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

In order to help students prepare for impending board exams for classes 10th and 12th, the district government of Muzaffarnagar has prohibited music bands, DJ music at weddings or other similar occasions and setting off fireworks after 10 pm from February 16 to March 4. According to officials, this step is being made in light of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board exams.

Strict action will be taken against individuals who disobey the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Regulations, 2000, according to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Narendra Bahadur Singh.

The orders have been issued keeping in mind the upcoming board exams. 

The board exams in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in two shifts. Examinations for the morning shift will take place between 8:00 and 11:15, while those for the evening shift will take place between 2:00 and 5:30.

In order to pass the board exams, students must receive at least a 33% grade.

For the most recent information, candidates are urged to check out the Board's official website.

(with inputs from PTI)

