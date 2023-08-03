Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Home remedies to remove tanning from face

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

Weight loss: 10 health benefits of turmeric milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

The petition alleged that ‘illegal mining’ was being carried out by Singh, the MP from Kaiserganj, in Majharath, Jaitpur and Nawabganj villages of Tarabganj tehsil in the district.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action on a plea claiming illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. 

The petition alleged that ‘illegal mining’ was being carried out by Singh, the MP from Kaiserganj, in Majharath, Jaitpur and Nawabganj villages of Tarabganj tehsil in the district.

The plea also alleged "illegal transportation of extracted minor minerals by overloaded trucks numbering more than 700 every day, storage and illegal sale of minor minerals measuring about 20 lakh cubic metres and damage caused to PatparGanj bridge and road by overloaded trucks".

A bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment”

“In view of the averments made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action," the bench said on Wednesday.

The tribunal formed a joint committee comprising the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control (UPPCB) and District Magistrate, Gonda.

It directed the committee to ?meet within one week, undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant and representative of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action by following due course of law and giving the opportunity of being heard to the project proponent.

“The committee may particularly clarify on compliance with the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020, including remediation/rehabilitation of mined areas and damage caused to river Saryu,” the tribunal said.

It said the factual and action taken report had to be submitted within two months.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on November 7.

Singh is also embroiled in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana's Nuh, battling communal strife, is one of the most backward areas of India, know why it is infamous

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise for his Modi surname remark, says conviction unsustainable

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

Haryana violence: Delhi Police increases security at sensitive places in national capital after incidents in Gurugram

28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE