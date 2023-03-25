Search icon
X
Uttar Pradesh news: Woman kills two young children with lover’s help, throws body in canal

According to the police, neighbours of the woman are also involved in the case. Six people have been arrested so far in the case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

Representational Image

A shocking incident came to the fore from Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut where a woman allegedly killed her 10-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter with the help of her lover. 

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the incident occurred on March 22. After killing the children, the duo threw their bodies into a canal. Notably, the lover of the woman is also a local councillor. 

Police said some neighbours of the woman were also involved in the case. Police arrested six people in connection to the case. However, the bodies of the children are yet to be recovered. 

"On March 22, two siblings, a 10-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were murdered and bodies were thrown into canal by their mother and her lover, namely Saud who is a local councillor along with help of their neighbours. When children went missing, a case was registered and plot revealed during probe," said Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Singh.

"Three women and three men are involved in the murders. The girl was killed in her own home and the boy was killed in the neighbour`s house. The bodies of the children were not yet recovered. All the accused have been arrested," SP added. 

Further investigation in the case is underway. 

