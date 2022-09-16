Uttar Pradesh news: Weather department predicts heavy rainfall in state, schools to remain closed in Lucknow today

File Photo

MET Department officials announced the closure of schools on Friday (September 16, 2022) following heavy rains that have been lashing Lucknow for the past 24 hours. The district administration decided for schools to remain closed early morning today.

For the past 24 hours, several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Bahraich have witnessed torrential rainfall. The weather department has said that the heavy rainfall belt will extend further and cover Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj in the next two days - September 17-18, 2022.

Meanwhile, on Friday, issuing an order, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that schools affiliated with all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of the city.

The school management has been asked to communicate to all parents and students through their respective WhatsApp groups that the schools will remain closed due to inclement weather and heavy downpour.

The order applies to all the urban and rural area schools.