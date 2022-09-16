Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Uttar Pradesh news: Weather department predicts heavy rainfall in state, schools to remain closed in Lucknow today

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Bahraich have witnessed torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh news: Weather department predicts heavy rainfall in state, schools to remain closed in Lucknow today
File Photo

MET Department officials announced the closure of schools on Friday (September 16, 2022) following heavy rains that have been lashing Lucknow for the past 24 hours. The district administration decided for schools to remain closed early morning today. 

For the past 24 hours, several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Orai, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Bahraich have witnessed torrential rainfall. The weather department has said that the heavy rainfall belt will extend further and cover Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj in the next two days - September 17-18, 2022. 

READ | SCO Summit 2022: From terrorism to climate change, know key issues to be discussed by India in Samarkand

Meanwhile, on Friday, issuing an order, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that schools affiliated with all Boards, up to class 12 will remain closed on Friday following the heavy downpour and water logging in many parts of the city.

READ | BJP uses money power, other means to topple govts: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The school management has been asked to communicate to all parents and students through their respective WhatsApp groups that the schools will remain closed due to inclement weather and heavy downpour.

The order applies to all the urban and rural area schools. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.