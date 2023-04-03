Noida fraud: Man arrested for not depositing PF amount, know punishment for EPFO fraud

Representational Image

A man from Phase-2 Kotwali has arrested the factory owner who embezzled crores of rupees by failing to deposit the Employees’ Provident Fund amount on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Rishabh Singhvi from Hosiery Complex in Noida. The police arrested the accused from near his factory C-4 Hosiery Complex.

Kotawali in-charge Vindhyachal Tiwari says after an investigation that Singhvi has a company from C-4 to C-11 in Hosiery Complex in which 1500-2000 employees worked. Investigation revealed that the factory mainly deals in the paper and printing manufacturing sector for the last several decades.

The factory workers had complained that their PF is deducted but not deposited. This was being done by the factory owner for many years.

A transporter had filed a case of cheating against the accused. About four other cases are registered against the accused in Kotwali. Only after which the arrest of the accused been done. The accused has been produced in court and sent to jail.

What happens to the EPF account's interest if an employer fails to deposit contribution?

The employer is required to pay simple interest at a rate of 12% per year in accordance with section 7Q of the Employee's Provident Funds and Other Provisions Act, 1952.