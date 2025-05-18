Just one week after their wedding, a 44-year-old man in Amauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi thrashed his wife to death. As per local police, Aarti Pal (26), from Jaunpur district, was the third wife of Raju Pal. Read on to know more.

Just a week after their wedding, a 44-year-old man in Amauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district thrashed his wife to death, police said on Saturday. According to police, Aarti Pal (26), from Jaunpur district, was the third wife of Raju Pal. After two broken marriages, Raju married Aarti on May 9 and immediately after, clashes started happening between them.

On Thursday night, Raju brutally thrashed Aarti over some issue, Chaubepur SHO Jagdish Kuswaha said. After being informed by neighbours, a police team reached the spot and took injured Aarti to Narpatpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Raju has been arrested, the SHO said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

