Uttar Pradesh news: Five killed, 26 injured after bus accident in Mirzapur

Five persons were killed and 26 injured when a private bus overturned near the Dadri Dam in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Friday, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan said. The victims included two children.

The bus was on its way to Halia, with 31 passengers, from Sant Nagar. Satyanarayan, 40, who was driving the bus, died in the incident.

Mamta, 26, Manita, 25, Abhishek, 2, and Vishnu Kumar, 10, were the other victims, authorities said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Mirzapur district on Friday.

The Chief Minister instructed district authorities to take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. The CM also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement said.

This accident took place on Halia Dadri Road in the Santnagar police station area. Sixteen passengers suffered minor injuries, while 10 were serious injuries, District Magistrate Mirzapur Priyanka Niranjan said. The injured were admitted to the district hospital, she said. Further details are awaited.

(With Inputs from PTI and ANI)