Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Uttar Pradesh news: 40 shops gutted, 4 destroyed after massive fire breaks out in Kanpur

The actual cause of the incident could not be determined, according to representatives of the Kanpur City Fire Department.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh news: 40 shops gutted, 4 destroyed after massive fire breaks out in Kanpur
Picture Credits: twitter- @AnuragVerma_SP

Around 40 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in one of them and quickly spread to adjacent structures in the Kidwai Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur on Monday morning. 

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. 

Kanpur City Fire Department officials said that the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained. 

"Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze," they said, adding that the situation is under control. 

"Of the 40 shops, four were destroyed completly in the fire," officials said. "No loss of life was reported so far," they added.

More details awaited

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.